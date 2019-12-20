Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.55

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $10.06. Chesswood Group shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 17,071 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 53.87, a current ratio of 54.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.84.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 99.29%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.