China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Trading Up 8%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.51, approximately 198,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 48,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.83.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.