China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Price Up 9.4%

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.87, approximately 258,991 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 28,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China XD Plastics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $373.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Dahe Zhang sold 93,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $192,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Qingwei Ma sold 91,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $187,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,175. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

