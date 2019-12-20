China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $13.78. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 561 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYD. ValuEngine raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $560.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.80.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $467.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

