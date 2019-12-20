CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading 0.1% Higher

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.05, 9,288 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 18,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

About CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

