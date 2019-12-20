CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.69. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.45 target price (down from C$1.55) on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58.

In other news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 50,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,584,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,782,960. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,300 and sold 24,000 shares valued at $16,520.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

