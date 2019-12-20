CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.69. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.
Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.45 target price (down from C$1.55) on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58.
CIBT Education Group Company Profile (TSE:MBA)
CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.