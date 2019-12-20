Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.18

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.18 and traded as high as $51.16. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 90,805 shares trading hands.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

