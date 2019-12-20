Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price (down previously from GBX 345 ($4.54)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 305.45 ($4.02).

CINE stock opened at GBX 220.62 ($2.90) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.28. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190.70 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

