Citadel Group (ASX:CGL) Shares Up 4.9%

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$4.85 ($3.44) and last traded at A$4.73 ($3.35), approximately 234,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.51 ($3.20).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

About Citadel Group (ASX:CGL)

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

