Citigroup Raises Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target to $87.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Myokardia stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.57. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myokardia will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,867 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 32.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Myokardia by 14.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Myokardia during the third quarter valued at about $6,945,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Myokardia by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

