Citigroup Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $89.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.31.

Shares of STT opened at $79.64 on Monday. State Street has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 693.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 137.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

