CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Receives $7.53 Average PT from Analysts

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CCO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,401. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

