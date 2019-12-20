ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Shares Up 0.7%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08, 915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.