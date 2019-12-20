CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Up 5.8%

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CLPS during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CLPS by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CLPS by 379.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,452 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

