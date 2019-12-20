CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.06

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $6.95. CM Finance shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 26,529 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Get CM Finance alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CM Finance by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CM Finance during the second quarter worth about $1,944,000. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CM Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CM Finance by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.