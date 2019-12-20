Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

CDXS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 268,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,095. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Codexis has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $967.30 million, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of -0.02.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

