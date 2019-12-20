Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $103.15

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.15 and traded as low as $101.37. Cogeco shares last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 15,972 shares.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$99.50 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.70.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$610.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 6.6399998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

