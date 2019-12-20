Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd alerts:

NYSE PSF traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,774. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.