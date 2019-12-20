CoinEx Token (CET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.85 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $1.85 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01224205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120116 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.