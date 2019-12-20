CoinUs Market Capitalization Tops $436,808.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market cap of $436,808.00 and $5,347.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047965 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003818 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

