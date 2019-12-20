Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.52. Colabor Group shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 113,750 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Colabor Group from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$261.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc will post 0.0799999947540987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.