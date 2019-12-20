Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. Colfax also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
NYSE:CFX opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.
In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
