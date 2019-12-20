Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. Colfax also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:CFX opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

