Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. Colfax also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.
CFX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 118,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
