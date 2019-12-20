Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. Colfax also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

CFX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 118,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

