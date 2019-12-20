Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.95

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 11057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

