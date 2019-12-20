Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) Declares $0.14 — Dividend

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1449 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of REVS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

