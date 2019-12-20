Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

CVGI opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5,966.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 157.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3,680.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 271,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

