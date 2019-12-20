Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1171 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

XLC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,768. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.