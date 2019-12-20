Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 71.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 901.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324,997 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

