Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.07-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.721-10.769 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.73 billion.Conagra Brands also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.07-2.17 EPS.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. 2,996,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

