Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,964,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,869. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.