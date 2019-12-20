Consensus Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058810 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086652 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,211.88 or 1.00173873 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

