Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5128 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
NYSEARCA XLP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. 15,270,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,044,554. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37.
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
