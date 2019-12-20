Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5128 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

NYSEARCA XLP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. 15,270,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,044,554. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.