ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0029 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy, DDEX and Huobi. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $200,543.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Huobi, UEX, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

