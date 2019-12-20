Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays downgraded Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 757,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,230. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.26.
About Continental
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.