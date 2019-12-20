Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays downgraded Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 757,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,230. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

