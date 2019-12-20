Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm Sells 10,009 Shares

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $364,127.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Charles Schemm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

On Wednesday, December 4th, Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of Continental Building Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $377,958.40.

CBPX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 544,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. Continental Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Continental Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.