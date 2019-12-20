Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CEO Harold Hamm Sells 579,496 Shares

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $19,633,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Harold Hamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Continental Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of Continental Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00.

Continental Resources stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 832,702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.