Contrasting PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) & NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of NuVasive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlusTherapeuticsInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A NuVasive 1 7 6 0 2.36

NuVasive has a consensus target price of $72.46, indicating a potential downside of 5.42%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NuVasive is more favorable than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Profitability

This table compares PlusTherapeuticsInc . and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlusTherapeuticsInc . -203.18% -1,037.22% -36.97% NuVasive 4.15% 14.93% 7.17%

Volatility & Risk

PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PlusTherapeuticsInc . and NuVasive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlusTherapeuticsInc . $3.67 million 2.30 -$12.63 million N/A N/A NuVasive $1.10 billion 3.62 $12.47 million $2.23 34.35

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Summary

NuVasive beats PlusTherapeuticsInc . on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

