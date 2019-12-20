Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells $461,600.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $461,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,308 shares in the company, valued at $103,473,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $58.09. 453,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,322. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.