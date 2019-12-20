COS Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (COS)

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. COS has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $7,770.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COS token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, COS has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.09 or 0.06540957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About COS

COS is a token. It launched on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,956,414 tokens. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto . The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio . The official website for COS is coss.io

Buying and Selling COS

COS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

