Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 429.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

CUZ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

