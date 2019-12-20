Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Trading Down 7%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.73, approximately 532,237 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 508,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Covia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investure LLC acquired a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covia by 105.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Covia in the third quarter worth about $151,000.

Covia Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

