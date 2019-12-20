Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $335.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $320.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.57.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $325.20 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $2,424,588. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

