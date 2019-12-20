CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $177,962.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. In the last week, CPChain has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00607444 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000192 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001199 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000390 BTC.

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

