CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRAI. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get CRA International alerts:

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CRA International has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CRA International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 55.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 320,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.