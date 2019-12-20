Credit Suisse Group Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $144.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYI. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.89.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $136.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

