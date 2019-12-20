Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cree is benefiting from the buyout of Infineon Technologies’ RF Power Division that expanded Wolfspeed portfolio with robust power and RF GaN-on-SiC power solutions. The company’s cost cutting measures and recovery in utilization rates remain tailwinds. Further, it’s cross licensing agreements are anticipated to bolster adoption and drive the top line. Moreover, solid demand for IoT is expected to drive the company's performance in the industrial market. However, downside in LED Products revenues offset growth in Wolfspeed vertical. The effect of export restrictions on Huawei due to the U.S.-China trade dispute remains a headwind. Further, weaker-than-expected demand for the company’s LED products is an overhang. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on CREE. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.90.

Cree stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,670. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth $134,889,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cree by 566.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,237 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $102,036,000 after buying an additional 1,543,719 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth $51,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $44,724,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $27,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

