Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRSP. TheStreet raised Crispr Therapeutics from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.54.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 3.30.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

