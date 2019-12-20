Critical Survey: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and DATATRAK International (NASDAQ:DTRK)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 3.85% 37.64% 4.04% Proofpoint -14.56% -10.85% -3.86%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DATATRAK International and Proofpoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Proofpoint 0 3 18 0 2.86

Proofpoint has a consensus target price of $144.14, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and Proofpoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.45 million 1.50 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Proofpoint $716.99 million 9.25 -$103.75 million ($1.15) -102.82

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

