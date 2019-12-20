Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.04

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $128.04 and traded as high as $140.96. Curtiss-Wright shares last traded at $140.87, with a volume of 3,939 shares trading hands.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $1,048,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $604,444.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,113. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $189,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

