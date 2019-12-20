Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.87

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $10.03. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 680 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from Cushing MLP Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 785.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 177,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 157,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 40.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 248.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 59,418 shares during the last quarter.

About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

