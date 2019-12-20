Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.87

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $10.03. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 680 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from Cushing MLP Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
